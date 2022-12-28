An OPP officer has died after being shot while responding to a vehicle in a ditch just west of Hagersville, ON. The two killers have been arrested and are being charged with 1st-degree murder.
28-year-old Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala of the Haldimand County detachment was shot just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Randall McKenzie, 25, and Brandi Stewart-Sperry, 30, who have been in custody since their arrest, appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga via a video link and are scheduled for their next hearing on Jan. 17. According to the Canadian Criminal Code, a charge of first-degree murder is automatic if a peace officer is killed in the line of duty.
"Our hearts are with his loved ones and all OPP members at this tragic time," wrote OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique wrote on Twitter. He added that Pierzchala died "courageously serving in the line of duty."
According to Carrique, Pierzchala responded to a call of a car stuck in a ditch at about 2:40 p.m. at Indian Line and Concession 14, located roughly 40 kilometres from Hamilton.
Upon arrival, Pierzchala was shot by McKenzie and Stewart-Sperry. He was later transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he died.
Pierzchala was killed the same day he learned he had passed his 10-month probation period and was granted the ability to patrol independently, according to Carrique. He was out for a solo patrol when he was shot.
The OPP said Pierzchala died during his first year as a provincial police officer. "Greg was a phenomenal officer, great guy, great community member. He's going to be truly missed by everybody," Sanchuk said.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau.
He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
