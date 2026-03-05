Man arrested after armed robbery of Calgary cellphone store

Calgary police have arrested an 18-year-old man following an armed robbery at a northeast cellphone retailer that saw dozens of phones stolen and employees threatened with a handgun.The incident occurred Sunday around 11 a.m. in the 5000 block of Falsbridge Gate N.E. Police say a man entered the store, pointed a firearm at staff, and demanded access to the store safe, making off with several cellphones.Store employees immediately called authorities, who deployed HAWCS, Calgary Police Service’s aerial unit, to locate the suspect. Officers tracked him to a residence in the 0-100 block of Martinvalley Place N.E., observing him moving between the home and garage. District 5 officers and the Canine Unit arrested him as he exited the house.A subsequent search recovered 22 stolen phones valued at roughly $22,000, a pellet handgun, and clothing matching what the suspect wore during the robbery..Tamrat Mesfin Beyene, 18, of Calgary, faces multiple charges including robbery with a firearm, using a firearm in the commission of an offence, two counts of forcible confinement, disguise with intent, mischief over $5,000, carrying a concealed weapon, and two counts of breaching probation.“By deploying HAWCS, we were able to safely determine where the suspect was and the best way to apprehend him,” said Sgt. Duncan Crosley. “Thanks to our teamwork in the air and on the ground, we were able to arrest someone within hours of a violent crime being committed.”Beyene is scheduled to appear in court Monday,. Police are asking anyone with information to call 403-266-1234 or submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, via www.calgarycrimestoppers.org, or through the P3 Tips app.