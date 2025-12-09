Man arrested in Calgary by ALERT in human and drug trafficking probe

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in Calgary by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) on multiple drug and human trafficking charges.Xavier Herbert was taken into custody on Dec. 4 by ALERT’s Human Trafficking unit with assistance from the Calgary Police Service. Herbert had recently moved to Calgary after serving a prison sentence in Quebec for human trafficking offences dating back to 2021.“ALERT’s investigation revealed that the suspect had relocated to Calgary and was trying to get involved in sex and drug trafficking. Our team acted quickly to make an arrest and prevent further people from being victimized,” said Staff Sgt. Gord MacDonald of ALERT.Police identified two suspected victims, who were provided support through ALERT’s Safety Network Coordinator. Survivors of human trafficking are encouraged to call 211 for assistance..Herbert’s residence in the Beltline was searched, and authorities seized small quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine, along with a replica handgun. He faces charges including material benefit from sexual services, procuring and advertising sexual services, drug trafficking, possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds of crime. Herbert remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.An associate, 18-year-old Vincent Houle, was also arrested at the residence. Houle faces charges of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possession of a forged credit card.Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.ALERT, funded by the Alberta government, combines the province’s most advanced law enforcement resources to combat serious and organized crime.