Police discovered 2.6 kgs of cocaine, 28 grams of methamphetamine, 10 kgs of a cocaine buffing agent and $11,000 in cash during the searches.

Calgary Police Service seized 16 kg of cocaine with a value of $1.6 million from a home in New Brighton as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

Police executed search warrants in the 3300 block of New Brighton Gardens S.E. and the 0 to 100 block of Pantego Lane N.W on March 16, 2023.

Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.

Raz
Raz

The communist city council have weaponized the law against the public and the police caught someone who is making 'illegal profits' on drugs! Keep Alberta safe, My A$$.

MLC
MLC

Once again two concepts surface; Cocaine (Coca plant) is not produced in Canada - yet there appears to be no shortage of the illicit supply. Removing the penalty for possession in BC will certainly not negatively affect supply. Smuggling is required.

2) Perhaps then the Liberal/subNDP government bans are not as effective as they would have Canadians believe. However, similar to the belief in unicorns, a firearms ban will be. Note that the "firearm" seized in this case was an airsoft device yet the stats will record it a if 'real' firearm/crime gun - even an 'assault style weapon'. Another 'crime' firearm seized stat is less than accurate even though in some areas (BC) they have been declared by provincial law as firearms.

At some point in time, aside from foreign influence in Canadian politics, perhaps the influence of international (transnational) organized crime might be examined as well, (the two have some relationship) . Trafficking in any banned substance is a gold mine for crime groups (this includes the 'gang' word that both law enforcement and the msm/legacy media are so careful not to link with organized crime).

Jordan Luenz
Jordan Luenz

We ought to take a page from China's playbook and execute the people who push narcotics. That would help solve the opioid overdose crisis pretty fast.

