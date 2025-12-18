Man charged after police seize gun, cocaine, fentanyl, $300K in Calgary drug bust

Calgary police have charged a 42-year-old man following a weapons and drug trafficking investigation centred in the city’s East Village.In September, officers began investigating a man believed to be selling drugs near the drop-in centre 0–100 block of Dermot Baldwin Way S.E. Police observed the suspect repeatedly driving a Mercedes Benz to and from a storage facility in the 1500 block of 17 Ave. S.E., where he was seen accessing a rented unit for short periods of time in what investigators believed was drug trafficking activity.Police obtained warrants for the storage unit, the vehicle and the man’s East Village residence.A search of the storage unit led to the seizure of a loaded handgun, 1.3 kilograms of cocaine, 32.6 grams of fentanyl, 141.4 grams of methamphetamine, 70.9 grams of suspected MDMA, 357 pills suspected to be fentanyl, 5.9 kilograms of buffering agent used to cut narcotics, drug packaging materials and a digital scale.Officers searching the residence seized two cell phones, $885 in cash, a cash counter, jewelry believed to be proceeds of crime valued at approximately $300,000, Rolex authentication paperwork, and suspected MDMA and cocaine.A search of the Mercedes Benz resulted in the seizure of a cell phone, Ray-Ban Meta glasses and additional Rolex authentication paperwork..As a result of the investigation, Co Vi Huynh, 42, of Calgary, has been charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a licence, and possession of a loaded prohibited firearm without a certificate.Huynh is scheduled to appear in court on January 23, 2026.“We continue to crack down on drug traffickers who prey on vulnerable Calgarians,” said Calgary Police Service Insp. Jason Bobrowich. “Every time we get weapons, drugs and drug traffickers off the streets, Calgary is safer.”Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.