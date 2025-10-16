Man charged after remains of missing Edmonton teen Samuel Bird found

The Edmonton Police Service says it has located the remains of 14-year-old Samuel Bird and charged a man with his murder after what investigators described as a lengthy and complex investigation.Bryan Farrell, 38, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder and interfering with a body in connection with Bird’s death. Farrell is also facing 13 other charges, including aggravated assault, arson with disregard for human life, unauthorized possession of a firearm, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, uttering threats, and fraud over $5,000.Police confirmed Bird’s remains were found Thursday in a rural area outside Edmonton..“After a lengthy and complex investigation, we are pleased to be able to conclude this file and hopefully bring some measure of resolution and justice to Samuel’s loved ones, who have been searching tirelessly for him,” said Det. Jared Buhler. of the EPS Homicide Section.Farrell is the only suspect in custody, and police say they are not seeking any additional suspects. Investigators also urged the public to avoid spreading false information online, reminding citizens that harassment and threatening behaviour are unlawful.