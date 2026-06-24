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Man charged in 2002 assault linked to disappearance of Edmonton's Gerald Geake

The charges were formally laid on Tuesday, more than 24 years after the alleged assaults occurred.
Gerald Geake
Gerald GeakeEPS
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Gerald Geake
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