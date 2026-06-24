Man charged in 2002 assault linked to disappearance of Edmonton's Gerald Geake

Edmonton police have laid charges against an Alberta man in connection with assaults on a missing Edmonton resident who vanished more than two decades ago under what investigators now describe as suspicious circumstances.The Edmonton Police Service announced Tuesday that Kevin Wade Moroz, 54, of Two Hills County, has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.The charges stem from alleged assaults against Gerald Geake between April and May 2002.Police say Geake and Moroz were known to one another.Geake was reported missing in the spring of 2003 after friends realized they had not heard from him since May 2002. He was 37 years old at the time of his disappearance.Investigators have determined Geake was assaulted at a residence in south Edmonton immediately before he was last seen. Police believe he left the residence with Moroz and another individual and has not been seen or heard from since.Despite years of investigative efforts, police have been unable to determine Geake's whereabouts. His disappearance is being treated as suspicious.The charges were formally laid on Tuesday, more than 24 years after the alleged assaults occurred.Police are continuing to seek information from the public as they work to solve the long-unsolved disappearance.Det. Bryan Kincheloe of the Edmonton Police Service Historical Crimes Section said investigators remain hopeful someone may remember details that could help the case."Although considerable time has passed, we're hopeful someone may have information about Gerald's activities after leaving the residence," Kincheloe said. "Even the smallest, seemingly insignificant memory may assist our investigation, and we encourage them to come forward."At the time of his disappearance, Geake was described as 5-dt. 10-ins., 160 lbs., with blue eyes and blond hair worn in a mullet style. Police say he may have appeared injured or incapacitated to anyone who encountered him..Investigators are also interested in information about a black 1992 GMC Sierra that Moroz was driving in 2002. Police believe the vehicle may have been in Edmonton's Avonmore neighbourhood around the time Geake disappeared.Anyone with information about Geake's disappearance is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.