Man charged in Forest Lawn homicide in Calgary nearly a year later

Calgary police have charged a man in connection with a homicide that took place last year in the southeast community of Forest Lawn.On the evening of Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a residence in the 900 block of 40 St. S.E. They found 62-year-old Michael Vesterfelt suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital, where he later died.Following a year-long investigation, 28-year-old Tian Pearson Gardypie has been charged with second-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025.Authorities say the victim and the suspect were not known to each other at the time of the shooting.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers via talk at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org, or through the P3 Tips app.