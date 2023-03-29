Police have released an image of Winnipeg man charged with historic sexual offences as part of an ongoing two-year investigation.
On March 28, 2023, Winnipeg Police Service arrested Derek Taplin, 43, on a Canada-wide warrant in an investigation which began June 10, 2021.
Over the past two years, officers identified four alleged victims from multiple incidents at the Prairie College in Three Hills spanning a two-year period from 2002 to 2004.
To assist with the investigation, police released an image of Taplin, who has been charged with four counts each of sexual exploitation of a young person, sexual interference, sexual assault, and invitation to sexual touching. No court date has been set, and the investigation remains ongoing.
Officers believe there may be more victims, and are urging anyone with information to come forward.
Contact the Three Hills RCMP at 403-443-5539, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) with information. Alternatively, information can also be submitted through the P3 Mobile App, or by submitting a form online at P3Tips.com.
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.