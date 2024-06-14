Man charged with sex assault in two Edmonton encampments, police fear more victims

A 21-year-old man, Jeremiah Savard, has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault, including sexual assault with a weapon and aggravated sexual assault, after allegedly attacking a youth at knifepoint in a homeless encampment on Monday.Investigators believe Savard may have committed similar assaults against youths or adults in Edmonton encampments and are urging anyone with information to come forward. Savard's DNA was also linked to a November 2023 sexual assault of an adult female in another encampment. He is now charged with sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault in relation to that incident.Savard has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 17, 2024. The Edmonton Police Service is encouraging anyone who may have been victimized by Savard to contact them at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.Due to the nature of the alleged crimes, individuals who have had sexual contact with Savard are advised to seek medical assistance for testing and treatment. Confidential resources are available through Health Link at 811 or the Edmonton STI Clinic at 1-855-945-6700 ext. 2.