Man dead, another missing after weekend canoeing accident in Kananaskis

A canoeing trip turned tragic Saturday evening on Barrier Lake in Kananaskis Country, leaving one man dead and another missing.According to Cochrane RCMP, the incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 16, when three Calgary residents were paddling on the lake.Emergency responders were dispatched immediately after a distress call, including the Kananaskis Public Safety Section, which conducted an extensive search that continued into Sunday.A 60-year-old man was recovered deceased, while a 30-year-old man remains unaccounted for. The third occupant — a 56 year-old woman — was rescued and taken to hospital with hypothermia. RCMP say she is now in stable condition. The identities of those involved have not been released.The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team resumed its search for the missing man on Monday morning. Barrier Lake, a popular spot for canoeing and other water recreation, has seen increasing visitor numbers over the summer, prompting renewed warnings about water safety. Cochrane RCMP are asking the public to stay clear of the area to allow crews to work safely. Condolences have been extended to the family and friends of the deceased.