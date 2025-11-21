Man dies in mining incident at Elk View site in Sparwood

A contractor has died following an early-morning incident at the Elk View mining operation in Sparwood, prompting investigations from provincial officials and the RCMP.Elk Valley RCMP said they were called around 7 a.m. on Thursday after a 39-year-old Hosmer man was reported missing somewhere on the mine property. Mine rescue crews with Elk Valley Resources led the search while Mounties assisted and stayed in contact with on-site liaisons.By Friday morning, officers confirmed the man had died and his remains had been recovered. The BC Coroner’s Office is on scene, and the Ministry of Mining has been notified and will conduct its own investigation alongside the coroner and RCMP.Police said next of kin were notified with the support of Elk Valley Resources management. His name has not been released.RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.