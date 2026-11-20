CALGARY — A 47-year-old Burnaby man faces 26 counts of mischief after police twice received reports of a man smashing vehicle windows in a Brentwood Mall parkade in October.Burnaby RCMP said officers first responded on October 5 after several callers reported a man breaking vehicle windows. The suspect had left by the time officers arrived.On October 24, police returned to the mall after callers reported a man smashing windows with a sledgehammer. Officers arrested a suspect at the scene..Two charged in murder of 11-year-old Burnaby boy reported missing in 2025.The BC Prosecution Service approved the mischief charges against David Sox earlier this week.Sox also faces one count each of assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, along with two counts of breaching a probation order. Online court records link those four charges to the October 24 incident.“I am incredibly proud of the response from our frontline officers,” Insp. Sushile Sharma said in a statement.“Their quick action ensured public safety, and the quality of their investigation led to the approval of charges.”Sox remains in custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for November 24.