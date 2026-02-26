Man facing slew of kidnapping charges after incidents across the Lower Mainland; Police fear more victims

A 28-year-old man has been charged with 14 offences in connection with multiple incidents across the Lower Mainland, including kidnapping, assault, and sexual assault with a weapon, police announced.Amritpal Singh is alleged to have targeted victims through an online platform, offering or soliciting employment opportunities before committing the offences. The investigation began on January 18, when Ridge Meadows RCMP responded to a report of a woman being held against her will in a car in north Pitt Meadows by a suspect reportedly armed and threatening. Officers located the woman and Singh and safely took him into custody.Further investigation, in collaboration with the West Vancouver Police Department and Surrey Police Service, identified two similar alleged incidents on January 15 and 16 in West Vancouver and Surrey. Following joint reports, the BC Prosecution Service approved charges against Singh, which include three counts of kidnapping, two counts of uttering threats, three counts of mischief related to computer and telephone data, assault, assault with a weapon, sexual assault with a weapon, two counts of use of an imitation firearm, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.Ridge Meadows RCMP credited funding from the Special Investigation and Targeted Enforcement (SITE) program for advancing the investigation. Authorities believe there may be additional victims or witnesses who have not yet come forward.“Our ability to work closely with our policing partners in the Lower Mainland is a strength and was essential to advancing this investigation,” said S/Sgt. Michelle Luca. “Timely information‑sharing and effective coordination remain fundamental pillars of community safety.”Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton added, “Investigations cross municipal borders and police agencies work together to ensure offenders cannot hide just because they cross a road or a bridge.”The West Vancouver Police Department is urging anyone who received communication from Singh, also known as “Amar” or “Aman,” to contact their local police, even if they did not engage with him.