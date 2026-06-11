Man found dead in Aurora home, six arrested as homicide investigation begins

TORONTO — York Regional Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside an Aurora residence Wednesday afternoon, leading to the arrest of six individuals.Police said officers were called to a home in the area of Wellington Street East and Walton Drive at approximately 2:45 p.m.According to investigators, a man was located inside the residence suffering from what police described as “significant trauma.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.Six people have been taken into custody in connection with the investigation. As of Wednesday evening, no charges had been laid.Speaking to reporters near the scene, Const. James Dickson said the deceased man had not yet been identified. The York Regional Police homicide unit has assumed carriage of the investigation..Dickson said investigators believe the incident was isolated and that there are currently no outstanding suspects. He added that police will continue to follow the evidence as the investigation progresses.Residents in the neighbourhood can expect to see an increased police presence as investigators conduct door-to-door inquiries and gather information.Police are asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact York Regional Police.The investigation remains ongoing.