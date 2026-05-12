Man killed in bear attack in northeastern Saskatchewan

A 25-year-old man is dead after a bear attack in northeastern Saskatchewan, the provincial Ministry of Community Safety said Friday.The ministry said the attack happened in Points North, a remote community roughly 700 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.Officials said the bear involved in the attack was euthanized following the incident. The animal’s body was transported to a veterinary college in Saskatoon, where it will undergo a necropsy, or post-mortem examination.A wildlife human attack response team and conservation officer services are investigating alongside RCMP and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, the ministry said..No additional details about the victim or the circumstances surrounding the attack were immediately released.The ministry extended condolences to the man’s family.Bear attacks in Saskatchewan are rare, although black bears and grizzly bears can be found in parts of the province’s northern regions.