TORONTO — A man was stabbed to death on a TTC bus in Scarborough late Thursday night, and police are searching for a suspect who fled on foot.Officers were called to the area of Eglinton Ave. E. and Falmouth Ave. at about 10:04 p.m. on Nov. 26 for reports of a stabbing on a bus. Paramedics treated the victim at the scene and took him to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead.The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Jordan Berry of Toronto. He is the city’s 38th homicide of 2026. No photo of Berry has been released.Police have identified 40-year-old Nicholas Crawford of Toronto as the suspect and want him for second-degree murder. He is described as 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall with a medium build and clean-shaven. At the time he was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black shoes and was walking with a white pit bull-type dog.“If located, do not approach; call 911 immediately,” police said..A witness who spoke to the Toronto Sun at the scene said the confrontation began when a passenger boarded the bus with a dog that allegedly bit another passenger. The witness said the dog’s owner then brandished a knife and that a passenger was stabbed in the back of the head.TTC CEO Mandeep Lali said he was shocked by the incident. “My thoughts are with victim’s family and loved ones. Our operator is receiving the TTC’s full support as well,” he said. The TTC is co-operating with the investigation and providing statements and video.Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.