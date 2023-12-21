Man leaving NS CBC van to buy liquor prompts complaint from ex-cop

A retired Mountie in Nova Scotia is complaining to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and the Opposition Conservatives over a man he saw leave a CBC van to buy liquor.Leland Keane of Fall River, NS emailed CBC Values and Ethics Commissioner Sherry Perreault, Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre and former leader Andrew Scheer with his concerns. He attached two photos of a CBC vehicle, its driver entering a liquor store and the male employee's exit."I wish to bring to your attention an incident I witnessed today at lunch-time," Keane began his email. "I was sitting on the parking lot adjacent to the Nova Scotia Liquor Commission (NSLC) at 3290 NS-2, Fall River, NS B2T 1J5 and observed the driver of a car emblazoned with the CBC logo park, the driver enter the store, exit with liquor and drive away."Keane also offered the unit number of the vehicle and its Nova Scotia plate number. His attached pictures identifying the driver exiting the store and the vehicle he used. He said as as a retired policeman, he was "a little surprised at the incident" and explained why:My concerns are ethical and financial;the apparent misuse of taxpayer funds,this being done during working hours (salary)the use of taxpayer gasolinethe indemnification of the driver for purchasing liquor in a company vehiclethe control of crown assetsthe tax implications for a taxable benefit (company car for personal use)the state broadcasters already dismal reputation with tax payers/marketingthe apparent lack of judgement by the employee concerning the above.Keane wrote that he did not believe the employee deserved termination."I assure you I am not looking for the CBC to over-react and fire this driver, which a political organization like the CBC may do. I would accept a written apology from the employee and a commitment not to do this again," Keane wrote.Keane also expressed his low esteem for the CBC in general."With Government of Canada (GOC) censorship of independent media as well as state-subsidized mainstream media and state-owned media spreading GOC misinformation and disinformation daily to Canadians I have no expectation that the CBC will treat their employee fairly or deal with me truthfully," wrote Keane."Please surprise me."The Western Standard reached out to CBC Public Relations, the CBC commissioner, and CBC Nova Scotia for comment but did not receive any prior to publication time.Keane's complaint is now in the hands of Perreault, who has been in the commissioner's role since May 16 2022.