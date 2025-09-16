Man previously linked to Charlie Kirk shooting faces child porn charges

George Zinn, the man initially accused of obstructing the investigation into the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, has now been charged with possessing child pornography.TMZ reports that Zinn, who lied to police about shooting Kirk immediately after the attack, was arrested on Sept. 10 for obstruction of justice at Utah Valley University (UVU) shortly after Kirk, 31, was shot in the neck while taking questions on stage during an event..According to court documents, FBI agents who examined Zinn’s phone found images of underage girls in their underwear.Prosecutors filed four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor on Tuesday.The documents state that Zinn admitted to the FBI that he becomes “sexually aroused” by children.Zinn was taken into custody minutes after the shooting. Police say he complained of chest pains and was transported to a hospital, where he admitted to investigators that he was not Kirk’s shooter.During a hospital interview, FBI agents questioned him about illegal material on his phone, and Zinn allegedly acknowledged using it to view “child sexual abuse material.”Zinn allegedly said that he used the phone to watch “child sexual abuse material.”