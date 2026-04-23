Man run over and murdered at Peace River gas pump

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken over a homicide investigation after a man was found dead at a gas station in Peace River, with surveillance video showing he was run over by a suspect driving a stolen vehicle.Police say officers were called around 4:23 a.m. on Thursday to a Petro-Canada on 78 St., where a a man was discovered deceased at the gas pumps. Investigators later determined the incident occurred roughly two hours earlier.According to RCMP, video footage shows a suspect stealing a vehicle, getting behind the wheel and striking the victim, killing him at the scene.The vehicle involved — described as a red 2005 Dodge Caravan taxi with Alberta licence plate L98636, white business lettering on the door and a white taxi light on the roof — has since been recovered.The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit is now leading the investigation, with support from Peace River RCMP general duty members, forensic identification services and the Edmonton Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect and track the movements of the stolen taxi between 2 a.m. and 2 p.m. on the day of the incident.The suspect is described as wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, a black T-shirt with a white decal, black boots, and mismatched gloves — one grey and one black.Anyone with information is urged to contact Peace River RCMP at 780-624-6611 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.