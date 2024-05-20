Man sells fake Canadian dollar bills on Marketplace

A man with the account name Michael Cor appears to be selling counterfeit Canadian currency on Facebook Marketplace. The listing shows stacks of $20, $10, and $5 bills, and he presumably sells $100 bill as well, per the product description. “Need help with bills, rent, groceries, or need extra money in general? Canadian prop money can solve all your problems,” the ad states. The fake money, made from polymer, has all the markings an authentic bill would have, the seller claims. “The fastest way to convert the fake money into real money is to go to a store like Subway, buy a sub, and give them a $100 bill, and they will give you $80 back. Cor includes a price list and instructions for obtaining the contraband product. He advises not to try the money at a bank, but ATMs and locations where there are “minimum wage” workers who “won’t know” the money is fake. .The marketplace post on social media comes on the heels of police warnings of “prop” money being circulated in Ontario and New Brunswick communities. The Caraquet, NB, RCMP issued an “urgent” warning on May 7 to local business owners to be on guard for “counterfeit Canadian currency currently being circulated in the community.”The RCMP said police had received multiple reports from small business owners pertaining to the prop dollar bills that pass as real Canadian cash, especially $20 bills. “The fake money was only noticed following the transaction,” said police. To spot the counterfeit bills, Sergeant Charles Dubois said watch out for different materials used, differences in sizes and shape, irregular markings like black bars on them, “It is an offence to recirculate a counterfeit bill. If you come into contact with what you believe is counterfeit currency, report it to police,” wrote Dubois in a statement. A month earlier, on April 4, Peterborough police warned the public specifically of a “money scam in Facebook marketplace exchange,” where a woman sold ha cellphone on the platform and “was given prop money.”“It is used in movies and is not considered real currency,” wrote police.