TORONTO — Toronto police have identified the man shot and killed during a home invasion early Wednesday in an affluent midtown neighbourhood as Michael Eckert, 39.Officers were called to a residence on Poplar Plains Rd., near St. Clair Ave. W. and Avenue Rd., at about 2:42 a.m. on Nov. 25. They found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Police say one or more suspects forced entry into the home. A resident confronted them and a firearm was discharged, striking the victim. Three other occupants were inside at the time but were not physically injured. Investigators have described the interaction as relatively brief. No suspect description has been released and no arrests have been made. It is not yet clear whether anything was stolen..Police confirmed earlier that the victim was the son of the homeowner; friends have identified him as a Toronto-based musician known for work on pedal steel, dobro and guitar. Toronto police released his name and an image in a news release Wednesday afternoon.The homicide comes less than a month after a violent home invasion in the Bridle Path neighbourhood on Oct. 29, in which a family of four was attacked with firearms and a hammer. One suspect in that case has since been arrested.Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw has said the service is committing every resource to the investigation. Coun. Josh Matlow, who represents the area, called the killing “incredibly tragic” and said residents are feeling “scared and vulnerable.”