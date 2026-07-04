Man shot dead by RCMP near Irricana, ASIRT launches investigation

CALGARY — Alberta's police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot and killed during an encounter with RCMP east of Calgary on Thursday evening.According to RCMP, officers from the Airdrie detachment were dispatched at approximately 6:20 p.m. on July 3 in response to an open-line 911 call on Highway 9 near the town of Irricana.When officers arrived, they located a male suspect and an altercation ensued. During the confrontation, at least one officer discharged a service weapon, striking the man.Police immediately began life-saving efforts, but the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured during the incident.As required under Alberta law, the province’s police watchdog was notified and the incident has been referred to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team for an independent investigation.RCMP said it will fully cooperate with investigators and provide all necessary support as the probe moves forward.In addition to the external investigation, the RCMP has initiated its own internal review process to establish a complete account of the events leading up to the shooting. The review will examine officer conduct, training, policy compliance, police response and the duty status of the officers involved.No further details about the suspect or the circumstances surrounding the altercation have been released.