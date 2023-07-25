Man shot to death in car in Edmonton

Man shot to death in car in Edmonton

 Courtesy Twitter

One man is dead following a shooting in a residential area in northwest Edmonton.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said late Monday night it is investigating the "suspicious death of a male in north Edmonton this evening."

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Mr. Grumpy
Mr. Grumpy

So this will make Sohi very very very very concerned.

Report Add Reply
Big10-4
Big10-4

Planting trees will fix the crime problem in Edmonton!

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Well at least So Hi is going to spend millions planting trees.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.