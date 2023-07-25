One man is dead following a shooting in a residential area in northwest Edmonton.
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said late Monday night it is investigating the "suspicious death of a male in north Edmonton this evening."
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
On Monday, around 5:30 p.m., EPS officers responded to a weapons complaint in the area of 172 Ave. and 111 St.
A shooting in Castledowns just recently has left one person dead.The incident occurred in Castle Downs on 171 Ave and 111 St, where five gunshots were reported. According to our follower who was there, an individual wearing all black exited an Altima, and though the description… pic.twitter.com/r9ENyy4JFX— YEGWAVE (@yegwave) July 25, 2023
Upon arrival, the EPS located a male with serious injuries in a car. The male was pronounced deceased on the scene by paramedics.
Roughly five gunshots were reported according to a witness who was near the scene.
The witness claimed an individual wearing all black exited a Nissan Altima, and though the description is not clear, they reportedly seemed to be between the ages of 14 and 18.
The witness said the suspect allegedly shot the victim, who was in a 2006 to 2009 Infinity G35, by firing multiple shots into the man's head at close range.
The suspect then reportedly fled the scene, driving west down 171 Ave.
The homicide section has since taken over the investigation. An autopsy has yet to be scheduled.
The Western Standard asked EPS about the witness account which was posted on social media.
"Sorry but homicide detectives aren’t confirming any details like that at this point," the EPS stated.
Detectives said they are hopeful that dash camera footage from the area may assist with their investigation.
Anyone who was driving in the area of 111 Street and 172 Avenue on Monday, July 24, between the hours of 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.
Investigators are also asking anyone with residential CCTV from that area over that time frame to contact police.
