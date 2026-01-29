Man suffering from 'profound loneliness' receives MAiD

In another case of euthanasia via Canada's Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) program, a man in his 60s with a disability was euthanized despite his main source of suffering being loneliness.Referred to as Mr. B in a 2025 report by the Ontario MAiD Death Review Committee (OMDRC), he was living with cerebral palsy, a condition that affects an individual's ability to move, and is usually caused by damage to the developing brain before birth. This meant Mr. B was wheelchair-bound — but could independently control his wheelchair, transfer himself, and use the bathroom independently.He lived in a long-term care facility (LTCF) due to his advanced care needs and had been living there for many years.His life, partly due to his disability, was characterized by much isolation..Mr. B expressed this "profound psychosocial suffering and loneliness" which he attributed to a lack of relationships and community.This is an experience he claimed to have had his entire life.His living conditions did not help.His time in an LTCF only further exacerbated his loneliness and feelings of a "lack of belongingness."His life seemed empty — and due to his profound suffering, six to eight weeks prior to Mr. B requesting MAiD, he decided to stop eating and drinking..His intake was limited to only one or two caloric beverages a day.Then, Mr. B's physician at the facility referred him for assessement for MAiD.He was assessed by a MAiD provider multiple times over the course of a three week peirod.The MAiD provider received clinical perspectives from Mr. B's long-term care provider to help inform the assessment of Mr. B's MAiD eligibility. .During his first assessment, Mr. B's weight had decreased due to not eating for weeks.He was also visibly fatigued, and his long-term care providers observed he needed help with mobility on occasion (like pushing his wheelchair).The MAiD provider suggested Mr. B might be eligible to be termed as having a "grievous and irremediable condition" — mainly because of his cerebral palsy, noting it was an incurable condition.The MAiD provider also took into account Mr. B's physical and functional decline, thanks to his abstinence from food and drink..The report highlights the root of his suffering: "mainly psychosocial and existentially oriented."The MAiD provider offered Mr. B pharmacological intervention for his mood, although the provider did document Mr. B had no history nor clinical evidence of depression.After the first assessment, the provider informed Mr. B further assessments were necessary, but he may be eligible for MAiD under Track 2. Under MAiD provisions, Track 2 allows individuals to receive MAiD when they are assessed as having a natural death that was not "reasonably foreseeable," contrary to Track 1, where patients' "natural deaths" must be "reasonably foreseeable" to receive MAiD..The MAiD provider documented they did not advise Mr. B on Track 1 or 2 determinations "to avoid influencing or coaching his personal care decisions."This meant his decision to eat or drink.After multiple follow-up consultations, the MAiD provider determined Mr.B was eligible for MAiD under Track 1.Pointing out the fact he had an "incurable condition", mainly his cerebral palsy..The provider documented Mr. B was in an advanced state of decline, a consequence of his fasting.He had lost a significant amount of weight, had severe weakness, was bed-bound, and was now dependent on personal care. Due to this, the MAiD provider determined Mr. B was eligible for MAiD under Track 1, citing his cerebral palsy as his "incurable condition."Mr. B's second MAiD provider also signed off on Mr. B receiving MAiD. .Some of the OMDRC members were concerned about Mr. B's choice not to drink or eat was an indication he might be suicidal.Members claimed psychiatric consultation should have been a part of the assessment to determine whether his potential suicidality might be influencing his decision-making to end his life.