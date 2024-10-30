Man who stabbed tourist in Vancouver arrested again after being released from jail

A man who was jailed after stabbing a tourist at a downtown Vancouver Tim Hortons in 2022 has been arrested yet again.David Morin, 30, was taken into custody on Monday October 29 for allegedly breaching the conditions of his statutory release.According to the Vancouver Police Department, officers apprehended Morin at a local halfway house following the issuance of a Canada-wide warrant. The conditions of his release had included abstaining from consuming alcohol or illicit drugs.Morin pleaded guilty to aggravated in June 2022 and was subsequently sentenced to three years in jail. After just two years, however, he was granted statutory release and moved to a halfway house."This wasn't our decision," Sgt. Steve Addison said at the time, per Global News. "It's not something that we advocated for, however now that he has been released we feel that it is extremely important to inform the public that Morin will be back living in this community because we believe that based on his history he does pose a significant risk of harm to the community."Morin has been kept in custody since his most recent arrest.The original incident took place on January 22, 2022 at a Tim Hortons at the Harbour Centre on Seymour St. and West Hastings St. Shortly before 6:30 a.m., Morin walked up to the victim and began stabbing him in the back. Police noted that he suffered "serious and life-threatening injuries," and was rushed to hospital. The victim, a tourist from Mexico, survived.“This disturbing incident has all the hallmarks of a random attack that came completely without warning," Addison said in a news release, "and we're increasingly worried about the public's safety."