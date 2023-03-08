Gravel boy
Courtesy of CBC News

The man who threw gravel at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a September 2021 campaign event in London, ON has pleaded guilty to assault.

Shane Marshall, a former People's Party of Canada riding association president, entered a guilty plea Tuesday to the lesser charge of common assault. His trial on charges of assault with a weapon was supposed to start that day.

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(2) comments

ljstd007
ljstd007

Too bad he wasn’t throwing bricks! 👍

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

what a joke..make gravel a restricted weapon..smh

Report Add Reply

