Mandating use of electric cars will result in a 23% increase in overall demand for electricity, according to a Department of Natural Resources report. Estimates of resulting impacts on power rates are “still being developed," according to Blacklock's Reporter.
“The projected costs of the investments needed to enhance Canada’s electricity grid to meet increased demand from electric vehicle charging and the electrification of the economy more broadly are currently being developed,” the department wrote in an Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in the House of Commons.
“The majority of grid costs associated with electric vehicles likely will be attributed to upgrades to distribution systems.”
Cabinet mandated elimination of new gas and diesel powered cars and pickups by 2050. Resulting increased demand for electricity “represents approximately 3.4% (by 2030), 16% (by 2040) and 22.6% (by 2050) of today’s domestic electrical power demand,” said the Inquiry.
The figures were requested by Conservative MP Warren Steinley (Regina-Lewvan, SK) who asked: “What are the government’s projections related to the increased amount of electricity that will be needed to power the electric vehicle charging stations in 2025, 2030 and 2035, and has the government developed a detailed plan on how to increase the capacity of Canada’s electricity grid?”
The Department of Environment said its climate plan “is not expected to lead to significant increases in electricity prices.” It estimated increased demand for electrical power would be much lower, “about 2.2% by 2050.” The contradiction was not explained.
Other federal studies warned of a sharp rise in electricity rates. The Senate Energy committee in a 2017 report Positioning Canada’s Electricity Sector In A Carbon Constrained Future predicted “many Canadians could soon be paying higher electricity bills as the country tries to meet reduction targets for its greenhouse gas emissions.”
“Environmentalists won this,” then-senator Richard Neufeld (BC), chair of the Energy committee, said at the time. “We can kind of make ourselves feel good with this, but what we really should be looking to is adaptation.”
The Canadian Energy Research Institute in a 2016 submission to the Senate committee estimated electricity rates would rise from 16 to 77% under the climate plan.
“Many electricity customers across the country are already concerned about affordability,” testified Allan Fogwill, then-CEO of the Institute.
“We have to consider nuclear,” said Fogwill. “We have to consider changes in the structure and design of our cities. Everything should be on the table and nothing should be set aside because it seems like a simple answer. It’s not. It’s very complicated. It’s going to require everything from everybody to bring us to that point.”
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
The costs of upgrading the Electrical Grid are in the Trillions of $$$s.
Many older homes have 50 or 75 amp Services which will also have to be upgraded to install an EV charger. This will cost homeowners 10 k or more per home.
Then there's the push for the insane Part-time "Green" Energy. Made in China Windmills & Toxic Solar Panels that will drive Electricity Prices much higher.
"Senate committee estimated electricity rates would rise from 16 to 77% under the climate plan." . . . we have seen this on display in Ontar-i-owe for years . . . Industry destroying and now in Europe. Windmills made in China don't cut it . . . and Solar Farms destroy the land forever with their Toxic seepage. Where are the Enviros when you need them . . . . now they are pushing Toxic waste!
Then there's the problem already rearing it head in the manufacturing of EVs . . . not enough rare earth metals or other materials. No plans to recycle the over 1000 lb. toxic batteries that can cost up to $20,000 when they need to be replaced.
I suspect the EV will die a natural death long before 2050 . . .
