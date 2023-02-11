Electric vehicle

Mandating use of electric cars will result in a 23% increase in overall demand for electricity, according to a Department of Natural Resources report. Estimates of resulting impacts on power rates are “still being developed," according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“The projected costs of the investments needed to enhance Canada’s electricity grid to meet increased demand from electric vehicle charging and the electrification of the economy more broadly are currently being developed,” the department wrote in an Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in the House of Commons.

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Left Coast
Left Coast

The costs of upgrading the Electrical Grid are in the Trillions of $$$s.

Many older homes have 50 or 75 amp Services which will also have to be upgraded to install an EV charger. This will cost homeowners 10 k or more per home.

Then there's the push for the insane Part-time "Green" Energy. Made in China Windmills & Toxic Solar Panels that will drive Electricity Prices much higher.

"Senate committee estimated electricity rates would rise from 16 to 77% under the climate plan." . . . we have seen this on display in Ontar-i-owe for years . . . Industry destroying and now in Europe. Windmills made in China don't cut it . . . and Solar Farms destroy the land forever with their Toxic seepage. Where are the Enviros when you need them . . . . now they are pushing Toxic waste!

Then there's the problem already rearing it head in the manufacturing of EVs . . . not enough rare earth metals or other materials. No plans to recycle the over 1000 lb. toxic batteries that can cost up to $20,000 when they need to be replaced.

I suspect the EV will die a natural death long before 2050 . . .

