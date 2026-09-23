MANHUNT: Murder charge laid after Lloydminster shooting, suspect remains at large

RCMP have charged a 40-year-old Lloydminster man with second-degree murder after a fatal shooting in the city, but warn the suspect remains at large and is believed to have a firearm.Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has charged Randy Lysohirka in connection with the death of 22-year-old Lloydminster resident Nolan Whitestone. A warrant has been issued for Lysohirka's arrest.Police were called to reports of shots fired on 50 Ave. near 47 St. at approximately 11:09 a.m. on Monday.Firefighters and paramedics also responded and attempted life-saving measures on Whitestone, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.RCMP initially said the shooting appeared to be targeted and that the suspect had fled.Major Crimes investigators subsequently reviewed evidence, including video footage, and identified a suspect.“Further investigation and analysis of the footage revealed a suspect, who is still at large and believed to be in possession of the firearm,” RCMP said Wednesday.Lysohirka is described as having a light complexion, standing 5-ft., 7-ins., and 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.Police are warning members of the public not to approach him.Anyone with information about Lysohirka's whereabouts is asked to contact Lloydminster RCMP at 780-808-8300 or their local police service.Investigators are also seeking information and video footage from the area on Monday.Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.