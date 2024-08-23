MANHUNT: RCMP intensify search for killer of Rocky View County staffer, offer $10,000 reward

RCMP, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies across BC, Saskatchewan, and Alberta, is intensifying its search for Elijah Blake Strawberry, 28, who is wanted in connection with the murder of Colin John Hough of Airdrie. The coordinated effort includes the Edmonton and Calgary Police Services, Lethbridge Police Service, Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT), and the provincial Sheriffs.In a bid to expedite the capture of Strawberry, the RCMP has announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to his arrest. The decision on who will receive the reward will be made solely by the RCMP commanding officer, and this determination will be final and not subject to any legal review.The reward is available only to those who provide information to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police or another legitimate law enforcement agency involved in the investigation between August 23 and August 30. Anyone with information on Strawberry's whereabouts is urged to contact the Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3535 or dial 911 immediately.Additionally, Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for tips that lead to Strawberry's arrest. Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS. Tipsters can remain anonymous, as Crime Stoppers does not use call display and guarantees the confidentiality of the caller's identity.Authorities have emphasized that Strawberry is considered armed and dangerous. The public is strongly advised not to approach him if spotted and to contact emergency services immediately by calling 911.Officials from Rocky View County said on Tuesday it was one of its staffers shot dead on a rural road near Strathmore.READ MORE: UPDATED: Rocky View County mourns staffer killed in 'senseless' shooting; Fortis worker woundedRocky View County had identified the victim as Hough.The RCMP issued a shelter in place around noon near the intersection of RR 282 and TR 250. It found Hough dead and another victim wounded superficially..In a release, RCMP said that on Aug. 6, 2024, around noon, officers from the Strathmore RCMP received a report of two men who had been shot while doing work along a roadway on TR 250 and RR 281 in Rocky View County."Upon arriving on scene, emergency crews discovered that Colin Hough and a 39-year-old victim had both been shot during an attempted robbery by two, then unknown, individuals. The suspects burnt the stolen vehicle they arrived to the scene in, and stole one of the victim’s Rocky View County pick-up trucks," said the release.Officers were able locate the suspects in the Rocky View County pick up truck and engaged in a pursuit, however the suspects escaped. Soon after, using the Rocky View County pick-up truck on-board GPS, police were able to locate the truck abandoned in a field in the area of RR 252 and TR 260. "Faced with the potential of armed suspects in area, RCMP issued a police-initiated public alert advising residents in the area to shelter in place. Strathmore RCMP, with assistance of our Emergency Response Team, Calgary Police TAC, Calgary Police Dog Service, the Alberta RCMP helicopter, Calgary HAWCS, drones, and neighbouring detachments, conducted a thorough search of the area."At this point in time police had limited and vague descriptions of the suspects involved in the incident. Providing vague or potentially inaccurate information to the public about the suspects at this crucial time could have been misleading and potentially dangerous."RCMP did not explain why they didn't warn residents the killers were driving a marked Rocky View County pickup.After conducting a thorough search, RCMP were satisfied that the suspects had escaped and the immediate risk to residents had subsided. Police at this time lifted the shelter in place and continued to investigate."After continued investigation, police learned that the suspects, during an unrelated incident, were involved in a minor collision in Calgary in which the stolen vehicle they were driving was partially disabled. They then drove to where the shooting victims were working and attempted to steal a new vehicle. It was at this time both victims were shot," said the RCMP.On Aug. 8, RCMP determined that Arthur Wayne Penner was one of the suspects. Immediate actions were taken to set up surveillance on Penner and liaise with Alberta Crown Prosecutors to obtained charge approvals. Once the approval was received, RCMP with assistance from Edmonton Police Service, safety arrested Penner in Edmonton.