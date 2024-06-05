MANHUNT: Search underway for suspect after Manitoba RCMP fatally shoot another man

A manhunt by Saskatchewan RCMP is underway for a suspect who fled the scene after Manitoba RCMP fatally shot another man Wednesday in Niverville. Police are urging the public to be extremely cautious but said they would be notified of any imminent risk to the public.Photos show multiple vehicles surrounding a truck in a gas station and Tim Hortons in a strip mall parking lot in Niverville, 30 km south of Winnipeg. The incident occurred at 3 a.m. Police were at a second scene earlier, just southeast of Niverville. A Winnipeg police cruiser with about a dozen bullet holes in the windshield and a damaged front end was at the site.The suspect is believed to be travelling westbound on Hwy. 22, toward the Fort Qu'Appelle area, northeast of Regina.“Residents in the area are asked to use caution. Do not stop for hitchhikers. Do not approach suspicious persons. Ensure homes and vehicles are locked,” said an RCMP news release.RCMP urged the public to report suspicious persons, emergencies, or information by calling 911. And to not disclose locations of the police presence.The suspect, David Burling, 29 is believed to be driving a green 2016 Subaru CrossTrek with Manitoba plate LBJ 238.He is 5-ft. 2-ins., 190 lbs. and has black hair and hazel eyes.Burling is connected to both incidents.As a woman was taken into custody, he sped off in a stolen vehicle.The three people involved are from Winnipeg.Resident told media they were awakened by gunfire popping sounds and screeching tires.More to come …