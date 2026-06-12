MANHUNT: Toronto police search for accomplice in cop killing

TORONTO — Toronto police are searching for a 19-year-old suspect wanted in connection with the March shooting at the U.S. Consulate and are urging him to surrender following the death of a police officer during a related investigation.Zara Jabbi remains the subject of a public manhunt after Toronto Police Service identified him as an outstanding suspect connected to the consulate shooting. Police have described Jabbi as armed and dangerous and released his image under a court authorization to assist investigators.The search comes one day after Const. Marc Pinizzotto, a 43-year-old member of the Toronto Police Service Emergency Task Force, was fatally shot while officers executed a series of search warrants tied to multiple shootings, including the March attack on the U.S. Consulate in downtown Toronto..Police said the warrants were executed early Thursday morning as part of an ongoing investigation. During one operation at an apartment building on Martha Eaton Way in northwest Toronto, gunfire erupted and Pinizzotto was shot. He later died in hospital.Toronto police announced that Nicholas Bennett, 19, will face a first-degree murder charge in connection with Pinizzotto's death. Authorities have clarified that Jabbi is wanted in relation to the March consulate shooting and remains outstanding.Police Chief Myron Demkiw appealed directly to Jabbi during a Thursday news conference."I urge you to turn yourself in," Demkiw said.According to investigators, two suspects exited a white Honda CR-V outside the U.S. Consulate on University Avenue at approximately 4:30 a.m. on March 10 and fired multiple rounds at the building before fleeing. No injuries were reported, although the building sustained damage. The incident was later treated as a national security investigation involving Toronto police and federal authorities.The attack drew international attention and prompted a broader investigation. U.S. authorities last month announced terrorism-related charges against Iraqi national Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi in connection with the consulate shooting. Canadian authorities have said they are examining whether the incident constituted a terrorist act.In a statement released Thursday evening, Toronto police confirmed that Jabbi remains wanted and warned members of the public not to approach him."Another individual, Zara Jabbi, 19, remains outstanding. He is wanted in connection with the March shooting at the U.S. Consulate and is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach. Call 911 immediately," the service said.Police said a court authorized publication of Jabbi's identity and photograph for five days to assist investigators in locating him. The authorization expires June 15.Anyone with information about Jabbi's whereabouts is asked to contact Toronto police.