Manhunt underway for sexual assault suspect while CPS doesn't describe suspect's race

After a "random" sexual assault occurred in Calgary on Tuesday, the Calgary Police Service (CPS) is asking the public to stay on the lookout for the suspect without much detail about the suspect's appearance. The assault occurred at the Southland CTrain parking lot around 1 am, and was reported to CPS "after witnesses reported a vulnerable woman in distress who appeared to have been sexually assaulted."The suspect was described as having an accent and dark brown hair, while witnesses reported seeing a mid-sized SUV with chrome trim around the windows flee the area, suggesting the spotted car was the suspect's vehicle.When the Western Standard reached out to CPS as to why race or other physical details that would help identify the suspect were not included, they stated that this was their policy — not to include details such as those. .After the assault, the victim was transported to hospital and is now in stable condition."Investigators believe the woman did not know the man prior to the attack," added CPS.As a result of this incident, the CPS will be conducting high-profile patrols in this area over the coming days.