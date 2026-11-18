CALGARY — A $15,000 grant for an artist to build a digital replica of herself and $7,500 for another to make ceramic chickens are among eight awards the Canadian Taxpayers Federation cited in calling on Manitoba to cut funding to its arts council.The eight grants total $72,638. The federation identified them in records it obtained through a freedom-of-information request covering Manitoba Arts Council grants awarded since April 1, 2024. The council receives about $14 million a year in provincial funding.The artist behind the “digital twin” proposed using artificial intelligence to create it. The ceramic project called for casting five to seven chickens from a mould and hanging them “as if in a factory.” Another artist received $7,500 to produce an audio drama about imaginary creatures haunting Manitoba parks.The council also awarded $10,000 for an essay collection whose research plan included dumpster diving and making cricket protein powder. A novelist received $7,638 to take six months off work to write a first draft..CTF warns federal debt interest will top $2,000 per person by 2030.“Most Manitobans work on their hobbies and other projects after work or on the weekend,” said Gage Haubrich, the federation’s Prairie director. “They rightly don’t expect taxpayers to pay for them to go dumpster diving or cover their rent and grocery costs while they write a novel.”Two short story collections received $10,000 each. One grant went to an established horror author seeking to write outside the genre. The other was for a collection about “Truly Horrible Women.” An organization received another $5,000, which it proposed splitting evenly between a laptop and software to help it secure more grants.Haubrich argued artists should seek private donors and pointed to the province’s debt costs. He said Manitoba expects to spend nearly four times as much on debt interest this year as it spends on roads.