Manitoba budget goes heavy on health care

Finance Minister Adrien Sala delivered the first budget under NDP Premier Wab Kinew on Tuesday with a substantial increase in health care spending.The budget is projecting a deficit of $796 million for 2024-25. Expenses are projected to rise by $1.4 billion and revenues are increasing $960 million over last year’s budget. The government is projecting a balanced budget in 2027-28 with a surplus of $18 million.Budget 2024 includes a record $8.2 billion for health care, up 13.5% from last year. The government plans to hire 100 doctors, 210 nurses, 90 paramedics and 600 health care aides over the next year and investments to retain and train even more.There’s an additional $309.5 million for recruiting, retaining and training more health workers, which includes $66.7 million to increase bed capacity and reduce wait times in local ERs and a further $635 million for capital investments, including two new emergency rooms.The province has also pledged $22.3 million to seniors’ care and to expand $10 a day daycare.“Six months ago, Manitobans put their trust in our government to rebuild health care and lower costs for families,” said Kinew.“Our first budget delivers on those commitments by hiring 1,000 new health-care workers and delivering cost savings for Manitoba families with a $1,500 Homeowners Affordability Tax Credit.”The budget also introduces an increase to $575 for the renters’ tax credit, as well as an increase to the seniors’ top-up.Starting in the 2025 tax year, the homeowners’ affordability tax credit will replace the existing school tax rebate and education property tax credit. The province says the simpler system effectively eliminates education property taxes for homes with assessed values of $285,000 and lower. However, homes worth $850,000 and up will be negatively affected.The province is also extending its gas tax holiday.“With our cut to the gas tax, we’re saving Manitobans 14 cents per litre every time they fill up their tank,” Minister Sala said.“For us it was an easy decision. And it made a real impact. It drove down inflation in Manitoba, it lowered inflation for Canadians across the country. It helped working people.”Using the province’s example of an average single-vehicle family, that represents a saving of $187.50 over the entirety of the nine-month tax holiday, or $375 for a family with two vehicles.Additionally, the province is highlighting a 5% decrease to auto insurance rates, a $4,000 rebate for new electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids and a $2,500 rebate for used EVs and plug-in hybrids.Operating spending rises to almost $20.9 billion, up from $19.7 billion last year. This includes $2 billion to service the debt. Indigenous economic development has the largest percentage increase of all categories at 42.9%, bringing the total to $14 million.The budget includes $20 million to implement a new missing and murdered indigenous women and girls strategy, including 24/7 safe spaces in Brandon. It also promises to address "systemic racism in health care through training, targeted supports and collaboration."