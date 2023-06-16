Carberry crash scene

Residents of Dauphin are weighed down with grief and trying to deal with enormity of a horrific highway crash Thursday that claimed 15 lives and sent 10 people to hospital where they remain in serious condition.

A semi-trailer truck and a bus carrying 25 people, mostly seniors ranging in age from 60-80 on a casino day trip, collided on the Trans Canada Hwy. at Highway 5, just north of Carberry.

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

KayRay
KayRay

I wonder which flag Trudeau is lowering.

