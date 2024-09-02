Manitoba chief wants non-indigenous moose tags cancelled in his area

A northern Manitoba First Nation wants to cancel all non-indigenous moose hunting licences on its territory this fall, while the wildlife federation wants them expanded.An injunction was filed in court Monday at the Court of King’s Bench by Pimicikamak Okimawin (Cross Lake) to cancel moose tags given for their area by the province.In early July, Manitoba approved a reduced number of moose draw licences for Manitoba residents in four of 62 game hunting areas in Manitoba, such as GHA 9A, which includes Pimicikamak. This year, the province approved just 100 licences in the four GHAs — down from 400. Reportedly only 487 moose were in the area as of July 17.Chief David Monias told CBC he sent four letters to Natural Resources Minister Jamie Moses to call for a ban on moose hunting there by non-indigenous people. Moses called Monias last Friday to say the government might prohibit moose hunting there next year. "He stated that he couldn't do it this year, and maybe next year, so that's just not good enough for us," Monias said."Minister Moses stated that he has an obligation to Manitobans, and I stated that he has a contractual, legal obligation to the Northern Flood Agreement to ensure that we are involved," Monias added.The 1977 Northern Flood Agreement between five First Nations and Manitoba Hydro, Manitoba and Canada — promised the First Nation communities first priority to all wildlife resources within their trapline zones.One section of the NFA says, “Manitoba has encouraged and will continue to encourage the residents of Reserves to achieve the maximum degree of self sustenance in food supplies and to maximize the opportunity to earn income and income-in-kind from the wildlife resources and will therefore prohibit hunting, trapping and fishing in the Resource Area by any non-resident of the Reserve who does-not have a present right at law to carry on these activities in the Resource Area.”The section says when an overabundance of resources is present, a “controlled season” of hunting or trapping could take place after “meaningful consultation” with local residents or a body representing them.Monias told the Winnipeg Free Press, “They’ve violated and breached the agreement and they should be living up to it,” and added, “I think it’s about time now where we say enough is enough.”Monias said Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew should make the issue a priority.“If you’re true to being in a good relationship with indigenous people by signing agreements, you must enforce and implement that agreement,” Monias said.The Manitoba Wildlife Federation (MWF), a hunting advocacy organization, asked for a judicial review earlier this month of the province’s decision to reduce the number of moose tags issued to non-indigenous hunters for the upcoming season.“The MWF has long been advocating for a shared management approach that is based on the best principles of wildlife management and has proper regard for all Manitobans’ right to hunt,” managing director Carly Deacon told CBC on Monday.In response to the indigenous court action calling for a complete ban instead of expansion of moose tags, Deacon said, “The current state of affairs clearly demonstrates the flaws in the government’s approach to date,” and added, “We are hopeful that the current legal challenges will lead to a more fair and sustainable approach in the future.”Monias told CBC that band members have protested for their rights outside the Manitoba Hydro building in Winnipeg and at the Jenpeg generating station near Cross Lake, travelled to hydro export markets in Minnesota and elsewhere in the U.S., and the United Nations to get the word out.The chief went to London for King Charles III’s coronation last year along with a delegation of Grand Chiefs.“His Majesty represents the Crown. We have a Treaty 5 with the Crown and I think it's important that we are here as a Treaty 5 members," Monias told CTV at the time.The chief wrote a letter to Charles III to congratulate him on his coronation and inviting him to visit the central Manitoba First Nation to see the effects of climate change."We had the drought happening two years ago. Then we had the floods happening the following year. That's the result of climate change," said Monias. 