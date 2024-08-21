Manitoba chiefs cite precedent in demanding Adler's removal from Senate

A Manitoba legislator key to the censure of former Sen. Lynn Beyak is holding off on commenting about the recent Senate appointment of Charles Adler, as calls grow for his removal due to past derogatory remarks about First Nations. Blacklock's Reporter says the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs has invoked the precedent of the Beyak case in demanding that Adler’s appointment be rescinded.“Senator McCallum wishes to convey she will reserve her comments on Senator Adler’s appointment for the time being,” said James Campbell, spokesperson for Sen. Mary Jane McCallum. Adler’s appointment was made public last Saturday.The controversy stems from radio broadcasts in 1999 during which Adler referred to First Nations communities as lawless “ghettos” inhabited by “boneheads” and run by corrupt leaders. “I don’t believe in ghettos,” Adler said on Radio CJOB Winnipeg, adding that indigenous Manitobans “often get a ride that’s free and then complain when the ride isn’t rich enough.”Adler’s remarks continued with, “The fundamental issue is people exercising no responsibility on their own reserves. That’s the issue. It’s called moral discipline. It’s called civilization. If you want to behave in an uncivilized manner you don’t get any r-e-s-p-e-c-t.”In response, Grand Chief Cathy Merrick of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs drew parallels between Adler’s comments and the actions of former Senator Lynn Beyak. “Did Canada not learn from the situation surrounding former Senator Lynn Beyak?” she asked. Merrick expressed concern over how First Nations could trust that reviews of legislation affecting reserves and treaties would be conducted fairly under Adler’s tenure.Beyak was forced to resign in 2021 under threat of expulsion after posting letters on her Senate website that were later deemed racist by the Senate Ethics Officer. The letters criticized indigenous groups for "chronic whining" and claimed First Nations received undue benefits. Beyak twice apologized, was suspended, and attended sensitivity training before her resignation.McCallum, a Manitoba Cree and former residential school student, had previously sponsored a motion to expel Beyak, citing her actions as a stain on the Senate's reputation. “The actions of Senator Lynn Beyak have brought the Senate into disrepute,” McCallum said at the time.