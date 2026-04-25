Manitoba keeps US alcohol off shelves as trade war with Trump drags on

The Manitoba government is digging in on its boycott of American alcohol, signalling U.S. products will not return to store shelves until Washington backs down on tariffs that have rattled key Canadian industries.Premier Wab Kinew’s government has maintained a hard line since early 2025, when the province ordered all U.S.-made alcohol pulled from Liquor Marts in response to tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump on Canadian exports.That policy remains firmly in place, with Manitoba continuing to refuse new orders of American wine, beer and spirits and keeping products off shelves despite pressure from U.S. officials and industry groups.“Maybe we should say that they need to release the Epstein files and then we’ll remove the booze ban," said Kinew.“Donald Trump obviously does not like talking about the Epstein files because he’s mentioned in there so often,” the premier added.The standoff is part of a broader cross-country response to Trump-era tariffs targeting Canadian steel, aluminum, autos and forestry products — measures Prime Minister Mark Carney recently described as “more than irritants” and violations of trade agreements.While some provinces have since relaxed their restrictions, Manitoba has largely held the line. American alcohol was briefly reintroduced in limited quantities late last year, but only as a one-time effort to clear existing inventory and raise money for charity, not as a policy shift.Officials made clear at the time the province would not resume importing U.S. products once existing stock was depleted, reinforcing the broader boycott..The decision reflects both economic retaliation and political messaging, with provinces using their control over liquor distribution to hit American producers where it hurts — retail sales. Canada is one of the largest export markets for U.S. spirits, and the removal of those products from shelves has already led to sharp declines in sales south of the border.Other provinces have taken a similar stance. British Columbia and Ontario, for example, have also indicated American alcohol will not return until U.S. tariffs are lifted, tying liquor policy directly to the broader trade dispute.The impact has been felt unevenly across the country. Provinces like Alberta and Saskatchewan, which operate more privatized liquor systems, have allowed U.S. products to continue flowing, while jurisdictions with government-run monopolies have used their centralized control to enforce bans.For Manitoba, the message remains clear: no tariffs lifted, no American booze.