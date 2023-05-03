Two Calgary lawyers with the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, Jay Cameron, left, and President John Carpay, right, face charges connected to the surveillance of the Manitoba Court of King's Bench chief justice.
The Law Society of Manitoba has initiated disciplinary hearings against two Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) lawyers for conduct related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
JCCF President John Carpay and former litigation director Jay Cameron have been charged with failure to treat court with candour, fairness, courtesy and respect; undermining the public respect for the administration of justice; and breach of integrity, according to a Wednesday hearing notice.
Hearing dates have not been scheduled at the moment.
Carpay was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice in December after admitting he ordered the following of the top Manitoba judge and other government officials at the height of COVID-19 restrictions in 2021.
The prosecutors should sit down and think long and hard about their true motivations and be confident that they are doing the right thing for their own conscience because sooner or later as you age the bad all comes back to roost when one’s own mortality becomes a reality.
But is perfectly ok for governments of Canada to spy on citizens!
They charged Mr. Jonkers yesterday, now the JCCF lawyers today... They are scrambling to cover up the Chinese interference scandals unfolding by the hour?
I almost look forward to the time when people are put against the wall and shot without sane cause. It will either be the extreme left putting my mores and values to death, or the extreme right putting the lack of mores and values to death. Either way we will have seen the height of the pendulum and we can once again live safely in the center.
the rule of law is dead in canada, every judge and crown prosecutor is a liberal plant or in some other way controlled by the liberals. This is a soft dictatorship and there will be no return to freedom until actual politician heads roll
