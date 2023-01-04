Manitoba Legislature Speaker and Progressive Conservative MLA Myrna Driedger said she will not run in the 2023 election.
“The time has come for new adventures,” said Driedger in a Wednesday statement.
“It has been a great honour and privilege to have served the constituents of Charleswood and now Headingley as MLA since 1998.”
The statement said she appreciates the confidence placed in her when she was asked to serve in various positions over the years. These positions included legislative assistant to the Health and Family ministers; Health, Finance, and Education critic; Manitoba PC interim leader; and PC deputy leader.
The statement went on to say she's proud to have passed five private member’s bills during her career. It said the most notable of these bills were those helping prevent sexual assaults caused by date rape drugs and increase awareness and establish the Nellie McClung Foundation.
Driedger said her advocacy over many years led to a stroke unit and a women’s heart health program being established after the 2016 election. As a former neuroscience nurse, she said she was “determined to do everything I could to have a gold-standard stroke unit in Manitoba, and I am most grateful to see this about to become a reality.”
While it was never her intention to run to become Manitoba Legislature speaker, she called being elected twice by her colleagues into this position “a demanding, but rewarding experience.” She added she was honoured to work with the legislative team to enhance its programs and services, modernize the Manitoba Legislature’s structures, and implement a leadership development program.
The statement said Driedger experienced many unique opportunities. She led the legislature through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Driedger created and curated the content for the time capsule to celebrate the legislature’s 100th birthday. Her involvement led to the renovation making it more accessible.
As a strong advocate for women in leadership, the statement said she was pleased to see Manitoba welcome its first female premier. It added while she does not intend to seek reelection, she will continue to work hard to represent her constituents over the next several months.
The statement thanked the residents of the suburban Winnipeg riding she represents for entrusting her as their representative for seven elections. It praised her constituency assistants, constituency association, and supporters throughout the years for their commitment to her and their tireless efforts to aid her.
The statement concluded by thanking Driedger’s family, friends, and volunteers for trusting and supporting her over the years. It acknowledged her fellow PC MLAs, who she had the privilege to work with and enjoy friendships with over 25 years.
“Public service has been an honour and a privilege,” she said.
