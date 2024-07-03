Manitoba police hunt high-risk sex offender on the lam

The RCMP and the Winnipeg Police Service's (WPS) Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit are actively searching for Clay Byron Starr, also known by several aliases including Chad Crate, Clayton Starr, Richard Starr, Clay Richard, and Byron Richard. Starr, 33, is wanted for breaching conditions imposed upon his release from federal custody on June 20, 2024.Starr was ordered to reside in Sandy Bay First Nation but has been evading police and is believed to frequent the Winnipeg and Brandon areas. Authorities have issued a warning to the public, stating that Starr is considered violent and should not be confronted. He is also deemed a high risk to re-offend sexually, posing a particular threat to females.Described as 6-ft., 262 lbs., Starr has black hair, brown eyes, scars on the bridge of his nose and chin, and distinctive lettering tattoos on his neck. He also has sleeve tattoos on both arms.Anyone with information on Starr’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Manitoba High Risk Sex Offender Unit at 204-679-2257 or 204-471-2811. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through their secure website at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.Authorities emphasize the importance of not approaching Starr and instead contacting law enforcement immediately with any relevant information.