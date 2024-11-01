Manitoba RCMP identify remains of baby girl never reported missing

Gypsumville, Manitoba RCMP have identified the remains of an infant girl found in a barn in June.Xavia Skye Lynn Butler would have been between one and two years old at the time of her death.No one had reported the child missing.Her death is being investigated as a homicide, Gypsumville RCMP said in a news release Friday.Xavia’s remains were discovered on a property near Gypsumville, 240 kilometers north-northwest of Winnipeg.On June 3, RCMP responded to a report of human remains found. An investigation was conducted by major crimes, forensic identification services, search and rescue and a forensic anthropology team.RCMP investigators have been able to physically place where Xavia was about a year before she was located deceased.They’re asking the public to help them further identify her whereabouts at the time.“We are looking for any photos taken of Xavia after March 2022,” said RCMP Major Crime Services investigator Cpl. Jill Slobodzian.“We are hoping those photos will have date and time stamps on them to help us build a better timeline of her life. We also ask anyone who physically saw Xavia after March 2022 to reach out to us as well to provide that information.”Anyone with information or photos of Xavia is asked to call the RCMP Major Crime Services tip line at 431-489-8112.