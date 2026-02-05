Manitoba RCMP issue alert after abduction in Pimicikamak Cree Nation

Manitoba RCMP have issued a Dangerous Person Alert for Pimicikamak Cree Nation and surrounding areas following the abduction of a 20-year-old woman.Officers responded at 5:40 a.m. to reports of an aggravated assault at a residence in the community. Investigators determined that 39-year-old Joshua Paupanekis entered the home and struck a 24-year-old resident with a hammer before abducting Raeanne Thomas, 20. Paupanekis, armed with a knife, was last seen fleeing on foot with the victim.A large-scale search involving multiple police units and Police Dog Services is ongoing. Authorities say Thomas is in immediate danger and warn the public not to approach Paupanekis, who is considered armed and dangerous.Anyone with information on Paupanekis or Thomas is urged to contact the Cross Lake RCMP Detachment at 204-676-2600.