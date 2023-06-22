RCMP said 15 people were killed in the crash with another 10 being rushed to nearby hospitals. One victim died in hospital. The two drivers survived.
Hospital officials said the injured people suffered head and orthopedic injuries and were transported to four different hospitals.
Some families provided a small message about their deceased loved ones.
The people who were killed in the bus crash were:
Louis Bretecher, 81 — Proud and beloved Husband, Father, and Pepere;
Margaret Furkalo, 82 — Forever in our hearts;
Vangie Gilchrist, 83;
Ann Hill, 81 — Rest in peace Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma, Sister;
Helen Kufley, 88 — We are heartbroken and numb by this tragedy and the loss of our vibrant mother, Baba, and Great Baba;
Arlene Lindquist, 68 — Loving mother, grandmother, and friend;
Dianne Medwid, 70;
Nettie Nakonechny, 87 — A long-time resident of Dauphin, former school teacher, and Baba to not only her own grandchildren and great grandchildren, but to many others who knew her;
Shirley Novalkowski, 76 — Loving Mother, Grandmother, and Sister;
Frank Perzylo, 82;
Rose Perzylo, 80;
Jean Rosenkranz, 82;
Donna Showdra, 79 — She will be deeply missed by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren;
Lillian Stobbe, 73, Loving Mother, Nana, and friend;
Patsy Zamrykut, 88; and
Claudia Zurba, 87 — Your life was a blessing.
Asmundson started off by saying the word tragedy has been used multiple times in the last week. He said never has tragedy “had as much meaning as it does when we look at these photographs.”
He acknowledged there is a cloud hanging over this community since the collision happened.
First responders who were at the scene made their way through the enormity of what happened. He said the main experience which helped him cope with the crash was “how everyone came together — the passing motorists at the scene, Rural Fire departments, EMS, Police, mental health workers, community members, local churches and of course the victim's families.”
Supports were put in place for the families right away.
Asmundson was at the scene with the families on the first day as they waited on their loved ones and had no idea what to expect. At the scene, people came from all over to assist.
Officers at the RCMP Dauphin Detachment and Major Crime Services came in after their shifts to answer the phones, even though they could not tell people what they wanted to hear — where their loved ones were. He said the RCMP knew it was important there was a voice at the end of the phone when those families called.
Asmundson admitted the impact of this loss will be felt for a long time.
