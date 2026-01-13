Manitoba rolls out digital health card

Manitobans can now carry their health card on a phone as the province launches a digital option aimed at making health care faster, safer, and more convenient. Premier Wab Kinew, Health, Seniors and Long-Term Care Minister Uzoma Asagwara, and Innovation Minister Mike Moroz announced the rollout Monday.“Digital health cards put Manitobans in control of their own information, make it easier to access care, and support a safer, more responsive health system,” Kinew said, noting the province has moved from paper cards to plastic and now to digital.The digital card works with MediNav, Manitoba’s online appointment system, allowing residents to book clinic visits and carry their health information all from a mobile device. Asagwara said the government has eliminated previous delays in health card processing. “For Manitobans who are already registered, the digital health card will be available right away. No waiting, no delays,” she said..Users can choose a plastic card, a digital card, or both, while existing cardholders can request the digital version at any time. The MB Wallet app, available free on Apple and Google devices, allows offline access and puts users in control of when and what information they share.Moroz said the digital rollout supports upcoming patient safety legislation and modernizes health care in the province. “The MB Wallet app makes health care more mobile. It is convenient, secure and easy to use. Manitoba is putting families at the forefront of modern, accessible health care,” he said.