'Manitoba' semi driver kills woman in high-speed fatal crash

TORONTO — A 35-year-old semi-truck driver has been charged with dangerous driving causing death following a fatal collision in Brandon, Manitoba, that left a 49-year-old woman dead.

According to Brandon Police Service, officers and Brandon Fire & Emergency Services were called to a serious motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Hwy. 110 and Richmond Ave. East at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators allege that a northbound semi-truck driven by Brijpal Panwar, 35, failed to stop at a stop sign while approaching the intersection. Police said the truck entered the intersection at highway speed and collided with a westbound SUV driven by a 49-year-old woman.

The impact caused both vehicles to strike a second semi-truck that was stopped at the intersection facing southbound, police said.

Emergency responders pronounced the SUV driver dead at the scene. Police said her next of kin has been notified.

Neither semi-truck driver appeared to suffer significant injuries, according to investigators.

Panwar was taken into custody and charged with dangerous driving causing death. He was scheduled to appear in court on the morning of May 28.

Police continue to investigate the collision and are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash camera or video footage from the area at the time of the crash to contact the Brandon Police Service Traffic Unit at 204-729-2345.

The identity of the deceased woman has not been released.