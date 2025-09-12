Manitoba spends $20 million on permanent home for Truth and Reconciliation Centre

Premier Wab Kinew announced Friday that Manitoba will spend $20 million to help build a permanent home for the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) at the University of Manitoba.Kinew, who is also minister responsible for indigenous reconciliation, said the centre will provide a place for Manitobans to honour survivors of residential schools and support ongoing healing.“As Orange Shirt Day approaches, this new permanent home will be a lasting commitment — the stories of survivors will always be respected, their truths will not be forgotten,” Kinew said.The new facility will be built on the former Southwood Golf and Country Club site and will house sacred entities, historical records and testimonies collected by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada. .It is planned as an international learning lodge, featuring exhibits, ceremonial spaces and areas for education and research on the commission’s 94 Calls to Action.Stephanie Scott, executive director of the NCTR, called the funding an extraordinary commitment. “With this support, we will be able to build a space that honours survivors, protects their truths, and welcomes people from across Canada to learn and walk the path of reconciliation,” she said.The NCTR, established in 2015, has been operating out of a temporary location on the university’s Fort Garry campus. Ottawa, The Winnipeg Foundation and the University of Manitoba have also contributed to the project. The university gifted the land for the new site and will continue to provide in-kind support.The centre carries the spirit name “bezhig miigwan,” meaning “one feather” in Anishinaabemowin.