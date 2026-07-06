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Manitoba stays silent as Ford, Smith unveil Northern Shield pipeline route

"He has to consult a little more with his folks in Manitoba, but we'll work something out," Ford said, referring to Kinew's position on the project.
Wab Kinew speaking during a press conference at the Western Premiers' Conference.
Wab Kinew speaking during a press conference at the Western Premiers' Conference. WS: YouTube
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Abpoli
Doug Ford
Pipelines
Danielle Smith
Ableg
Premier Wab Kinew
Northern Shield Energy Corridor
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