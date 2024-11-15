Manitoba woman arrested for repeatedly dropping baby on floor

Despite being repeatedly “dropped on the floor,” a five-month-old infant suffered non-life-threatening injuries.An unidentified 26-year-old woman has been charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm and failing to provide the necessities of life, Thompson, Manitoba RCMP said in a news release Friday.RCMP responded to a call at 3:45 am on November 2 and heard a “loud disturbance” from within a housing unit.“Upon entry, officers learned two adult females, ages 26 and 41, were arguing after the 26-year-old had dropped a five-month-old infant on the floor multiple times.”Police found the baby hidden in an entertainment unit.The baby was transported by EMS to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries then released into the care of a relative.The 26-year-old accused, from Thompson, was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in court on January 25.The investigation continues.Meanwhile, an RCMP homicide investigation continues into the death of toddler Xavia Skye Butler whose remains were found in a Manitoba barn near Gypsumville, 240 km northwest of Winnipeg..Xavia, estimated to be one to two years old at the time of her death, was never reported missing.RCMP are asking anyone with photos taken of Xavia after March 2022, or anyone with information to call the Major Crime Services tip line at 431-489-8112.And in another case, Winnipeg parents are facing charges after an infant girl, under the age of one, suffered multiple injuries, abuse, and malnutrition.The hospital called police when the unresponsive infant was taken to emergency last month by her parents.The 33-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, both face failing to provide the necessities of life charges.The father also faces an aggravated assault charge.They remain in custody.The infant was eventually listed in stable condition.